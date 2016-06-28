Statement from Butch Jones on the Passing of Pat Summitt

Posted on
Mike Slive and Pat Summitt / Credit: UT Athletics
Mike Slive and Pat Summitt / Credit: UT Athletics

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Pat Summitt. I had the privilege of spending time with Pat during my first year at Tennessee, and those are conversations I will cherish forever. When you think of all the great coaches in all sports, Pat Summitt is at the top of that list.

“As a coach, I stand in awe of Pat and what she accomplished on and off the court. She is someone I admired when I decided I wanted to get into coaching. You study all the great coaches, the traits that made them successful, and you try to incorporate those into your own program and teams.  She demanded excellence and her teams played to her personality.

“It was about more than basketball for her, it was about life. She wanted every player that left the program to be prepared for the next stage of their life. Every player received a degree, and that was as important to her as any win on the court. She wouldn’t settle for anything but the best effort on the court and in the classroom.”

 

Blogs

DJ Element

Listen Everyday from 12pm-5pm to Element with “The Element Show”

DJ Shorit3

Shortie is originally from Houston, TX and raised in the city of Amarillo, TX. She has always had a passion for music. Shortie stepped into the world of radio broadcasting in 2010 where she started her dream job at 93.1 The Beat in Amarillo, TX. She made her way into co-hosting on air, than after…

DJ Spade

DJ SPADE started life as a DJ on 93.1 The Beat in 2009. He is well known for his randomness and ability to make people who listen to him laugh. He brings a comedic relief to the station that everyone can enjoy. He is on air during the hours of 6pm to midnight and hosts…

Kidd Kraddick in the morning

The Kidd Kraddick Morning Show, the most-listened to contemporary morning show in America, is syndicated by YEA Networks, and heard on more than 60 Top 40 and Hot AC radio stations across the country, as well as the American Forces Radio Network, weekdays from 5-10 am CT. Plus, the cast of the Kidd Kraddick Morning…

Headlines